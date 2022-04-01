BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Connecticut's beloved Downtown Cabaret Theatre will open their new musical version of Beauty and the Beast this weekend. This exciting adaptation revamps the classic story of a cursed beast and heroic beauty. Filled with enchanting characters, the tale will remind audiences that true beauty comes from within. Beauty & The Beast is slated to bow out Downtown Cabaret's Theatre For Young Audiences season.

The production is directed by DCT veteran Andrea Pane, choreographed by Carly Jurman, and musically directed by Aron Smith, with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman (dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon), sound design by Matt Feeney, and stage management by Michael Eustace. Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Director/ Producer alongside Artistic Director Phill Hill.

The cast features the talents of: Ashley DePascale, Andrea Pane, Carly Jurman, Corinne Marshall, Cory Murphy, Andrea Pane, Karen Hanley, and Steven Belli.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Concert and TYA shows, as well as a concert series and special events.

Beauty and the Beast opens on Saturday, April 2 and runs through Sunday, May 22. For tickets and more information, visit www.MyCabaret.org or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap- accessible theatre.