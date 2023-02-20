BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April

The Warner Theatre will welcome BEATLES VS. STONES to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm! ï»¿Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 21 and to the public on Friday, February 24 at 10 am. Visit warnertheatre.org for more information.

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. Alternating power sets with the two bands coming together on stage for an amazing encore makes this show a once-in-a-lifetime event. It's a face-off you won't want to miss!

