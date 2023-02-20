Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April

The performance is on Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm.

Feb. 20, 2023 Â 
BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April

The Warner Theatre will welcome BEATLES VS. STONES to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm! ï»¿Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 21 and to the public on Friday, February 24 at 10 am. Visit warnertheatre.org for more information.

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. Alternating power sets with the two bands coming together on stage for an amazing encore makes this show a once-in-a-lifetime event. It's a face-off you won't want to miss!

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.




Square One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next Month Photo
Square One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next Month
Square One Theatre Company presents playwright John Pielmeier's taut, compelling, forceful and thought-provoking drama Agnes of God, inspired by a newspaper article about an event that occurred in a convent near Rochester, New York.
Windham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in March Photo
Windham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in March
Marching Into Oblivion IV is the newest installment of the annual comedy showcase whichÂ has been infecting southeastern Connecticut stages since 2018.
Review: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan Photo
Review: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan
This important production is a must-see. Special events added.
New Paradigm Theatre Has Chosen Non-Profit Community Partner For GREASE Photo
New Paradigm Theatre Has Chosen Non-Profit Community Partner For GREASE
New Paradigm Theatre (NPT), a company well-known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-gendered casting has chosen a community nonprofit that echoes the themes in their upcoming live theatre production of Grease.

More Hot Stories For You


Square One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next MonthSquare One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next Month
February 20, 2023

Square One Theatre Company presents playwright John Pielmeier's taut, compelling, forceful and thought-provoking drama Agnes of God, inspired by a newspaper article about an event that occurred in a convent near Rochester, New York.
Windham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in MarchWindham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in March
February 19, 2023

Marching Into Oblivion IV is the newest installment of the annual comedy showcase whichÂ has been infecting southeastern Connecticut stages since 2018.
New Paradigm Theatre Has Chosen Non-Profit Community Partner For GREASENew Paradigm Theatre Has Chosen Non-Profit Community Partner For GREASE
February 18, 2023

New Paradigm Theatre (NPT), a company well-known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-gendered casting has chosen a community nonprofit that echoes the themes in their upcoming live theatre production of Grease.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Extends Application Period For 2023 Cabaret Junior FellowsEugene O'Neill Theater Center Extends Application Period For 2023 Cabaret Junior Fellows
February 17, 2023

Student vocalists ages 15 to 18 now have more time to apply for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2023 Cabaret Junior Fellows cohort. The application window previously set to close this week has been extended to Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11:59pm PST.
VIDEO: 42ND STREET Performers Create Tribute to Goodspeed Musicals in New Dance Short FilmVIDEO: 42ND STREET Performers Create Tribute to Goodspeed Musicals in New Dance Short Film
February 17, 2023

Watch 42nd Street performers Derek Luscutoff, Kirsty Fuller, and Lamont Brown's dance short film tribute to Goodspeed Musicals.
share