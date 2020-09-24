Arts & Ideas and Autorino Center Team Up For Kennedy Center's Arts Across America

The event will be presented on Monday, September 28 at 4PM.

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas and The Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities at the University of Saint Joseph have joined forces to curate performances by New Haven and Hartford artists to be presented as part of The Kennedy Center's Arts Across America series on Monday, September 28 at 4PM.



Arts Across America is a 20-week series of free online programming featuring more than 200 diverse, visionary artists who play leadership roles in their communities, exemplify unique regional artistic styles, and are using their medium as a tool for advocacy and social justice. The Kennedy Center, in partnership with Facebook, presents Arts Across America on Facebook Live, YouTube, and its website, Monday through Friday at 4PM EST.



The September 28 program curated by the Festival and the Autorino Center will include Celebrating New Haven, featuring New Haven musicians Chris "Big Dog" Davis, Aleecya Foreman, Manny James, Rahsaan Langley, and Rohn Lawrence; excerpts from Human Be-In, created by Hartford hip-hop company 860 MVMNT; and Fatherhood Manologues, an initiative of The Manhood Tree.



"We are thrilled that our vibrant New Haven and Hartford artistic communities will be represented in the Arts Across America series," said Shelley Quiala, Executive Director of the International Festival of Arts & Ideas and Steven Raider-Ginsburg, Director of the Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities. "We are grateful to The Kennedy Center and Facebook for providing the platform to amplify the urgent work of these truly remarkable artists."

For more information, visit artidea.org or autorino.usj.edu.

