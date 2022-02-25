Apply Now For Summer 2022 Professional Training Program With Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the summer 2022 Professional Training Program. The Professional Training Program is designed specifically to open the door to college theatre artists and emerging professionals, giving them an opportunity to get hands-on experience as ensemble members in a nurturing and collaborative environment.

The Program, with its increased stipend, will replace Playhouse Theatre Group's previous summer internship program. Concentrations are available in the following areas: Performance, Marketing, Development, Finance, Company Management, Literary, Education, Stage Management, Costumes, and Production. Participants are assigned a mentor for the duration of the program, and participation can often be customized to fit individual strengths and goals. Each participant will have a focus in their primary concentration as well as additional duties in secondary discipline. Dates of the 9-week full time program are June 13 through August 22, 2022.

Applications should be submitted no later than March 15, 2022 for full consideration. Candidates will be asked to interview or audition. In order to apply, please submit the following materials to Director of Education, Michael Hinton at Mhinton@playhousetheatregroup.org: A completed application form, a resumé documenting your administrative and artistic experiences, two letters of recommendation, a Personal Statement, Work Samples such as digital portfolios, websites, and reels if available. For more information, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Subsidiaries of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. include Playhouse on Park (West Hartford's own renowned professional theatre), Playhouse Theatre Academy (provides quality theatre instruction through programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities), stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park's resident dance company), and the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival (Inaugural Season held in summer 2021).

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. Consideration for employment will be given to all applicants without regard to race/ethnicity, gender identity/sexual orientation, age or ability. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is committed to a policy of non-discrimination. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, marital status, unfavorable discharge from the military, handicap, or disability in its hiring practices, programs and activities.