Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The Linda Ronstadt's Songbook At The Ridgefield Playhouse, September 18

Fall in love all over again with the music of Grammy Award-winning singer Linda Ronstadt when Jazz icon Ann Hampton Callaway performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook at The Ridgefield Playhouse on September 18, 2022, at 4:30pm.

Callaway, the Tony Award nominated pop/jazz recording artist and multi-Platinum selling songwriter, has created a concert of song and story to celebrate Rondstadt, one of America's most beloved artists.

This show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt's iconic songs from her early days like "Different Drum" and "Long Long Time" to pop and folk rock classics like "You're No Good," and "Desperado" to unforgettable classics from her three Nelson Riddle albums like "What's New" and "Am I Blue."

Callaway will also perform iconic duets with her brilliant MD, Billy Stritch, accompanied by Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Linda's long time guitarist and arranger, Bob Mann.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one America's most gifted and prolific artists. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she is known for her Tony Award-nominated performance in the Broadway musical "Swing!", as well as her work as the writer and singer of the theme song for the hit 90's television series "The Nanny." Ann Hampton Callaway singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. With The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, Callaway pays tribute and brings life to the storied career of Ronstadt, who's eclectic catalog includes many timeless hits including "Different Drum "You're No Good," "Tracks of My Tears," and "When Will I Be Loved?".

Ronstadt has an extraordinarily diverse body of work that expands across four decades, having forged a path time and time again in service of songs she wanted to sing, and authentic emotions she wanted to share, not stratagems for career advancement. For that she has been rewarded with 27 Grammy nominations and 11 wins in the categories of pop, country, folk, children's music, Mexican American and Tropical Latin. She received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, the same year that President Barack Obama presented her the National Medal of Arts at the White House. In her performance, Calllaway will also tell stories and personal conversations the two musicians have shared, in what will prove to be a spectacular event. Ronstadt herself has said, "It makes me feel good to know someone of Ann Hampton Callaway's caliber is singing these wonderful songs."

