Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The Linda Ronstadt's Songbook At The Ridgefield Playhouse, September 18

Callaway has created a concert of song and story to celebrate Rondstadt, one of America's most beloved artists.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The Linda Ronstadt's Songbook At The Ridgefield Playhouse, September 18

Fall in love all over again with the music of Grammy Award-winning singer Linda Ronstadt when Jazz icon Ann Hampton Callaway performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook at The Ridgefield Playhouse on September 18, 2022, at 4:30pm.

Callaway, the Tony Award nominated pop/jazz recording artist and multi-Platinum selling songwriter, has created a concert of song and story to celebrate Rondstadt, one of America's most beloved artists.

This show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt's iconic songs from her early days like "Different Drum" and "Long Long Time" to pop and folk rock classics like "You're No Good," and "Desperado" to unforgettable classics from her three Nelson Riddle albums like "What's New" and "Am I Blue."

Callaway will also perform iconic duets with her brilliant MD, Billy Stritch, accompanied by Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Linda's long time guitarist and arranger, Bob Mann. Celebrate and relish in the enduring the talents of two iconic female artists in their own right at The Ridgefield Playhouse with this performance, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. Dine at TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets! Then, on your way into the Playhouse before the show, check out the BMW on display, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield! Media sponsor for the event is WMNR Fine Arts Radio.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one America's most gifted and prolific artists. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she is known for her Tony Award-nominated performance in the Broadway musical "Swing!", as well as her work as the writer and singer of the theme song for the hit 90's television series "The Nanny." Ann Hampton Callaway singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. With The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, Callaway pays tribute and brings life to the storied career of Ronstadt, who's eclectic catalog includes many timeless hits including "Different Drum "You're No Good," "Tracks of My Tears," and "When Will I Be Loved?".

Ronstadt has an extraordinarily diverse body of work that expands across four decades, having forged a path time and time again in service of songs she wanted to sing, and authentic emotions she wanted to share, not stratagems for career advancement. For that she has been rewarded with 27 Grammy nominations and 11 wins in the categories of pop, country, folk, children's music, Mexican American and Tropical Latin. She received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, the same year that President Barack Obama presented her the National Medal of Arts at the White House. In her performance, Calllaway will also tell stories and personal conversations the two musicians have shared, in what will prove to be a spectacular event. Ronstadt herself has said, "It makes me feel good to know someone of Ann Hampton Callaway's caliber is singing these wonderful songs."

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($42.50) online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office for VIP Party Pass at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Aaron Lazar, Christiane Noll, Sarah Beth Pfeifer & More to Star in FUN HOME at TheaterWorks HartfordAaron Lazar, Christiane Noll, Sarah Beth Pfeifer & More to Star in FUN HOME at TheaterWorks Hartford
September 9, 2022

TheaterWorks Hartford will open its 2022-2023 season with Fun Home. The cast for Fun Home includes Broadway veterans Aaron Lazar as Bruce, Christiane Noll as Helen, and Sarah Beth Pfeifer.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Announces Application Windows For The 2023 National Playwrights Conference, and MoreEugene O'Neill Theater Center Announces Application Windows For The 2023 National Playwrights Conference, and More
September 9, 2022

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will begin accepting applications for its 2023 programming this month. This fall, submissions will be accepted for two of the O’Neill’s signature summer conferences—the National Playwrights Conference and the National Music Theater Conference—as well as the spring 2023 semester of the National Theater Institute.
Chazz Palminteri's A BRONX TALE Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In NovemberChazz Palminteri's A BRONX TALE Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In November
September 9, 2022

Back by popular demand, Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage with “A Bronx Tale” on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8pm.
Candace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In NovemberCandace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In November
September 9, 2022

Grab your Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte and join the OG Carrie Bradshaw for a Girls' Night Out! After a run Off-Broadway in 2021, New York Times Bestselling Author Candace Bushnell brings her one-woman show Is There Still Sex in the City? on the road! The novelist and creator of Sex and the City will perform her stage show at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8pm.
Arts & Economic Prosperity Study Launches In Fairfield CountyArts & Economic Prosperity Study Launches In Fairfield County
September 8, 2022

The Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County will launch its local participation in the Sixth National Arts & Economic Prosperity Study (AEP6) on October 19th with a visit from Randy Cohen, VP for Research at Americans for the Arts.