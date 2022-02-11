Ann Hampton Callaway Brings The Linda Ronstadt Songbook to The Ridgefield Playhouse in March

The music of Linda Ronstadt will co-star in a new show from Tony Award nominee and critically acclaimed jazz diva Ann Hampton Callaway at The Ridgefield Playhouse on March 12th at 8:00pm. The platinum selling artist takes you on a musical journey through the songbook of one of America's most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt. Part of Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. Visit TerraSole for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets! Check out the BMW on display the night of the show, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield.

On the heels of Callaway's symphonic/PAC triumph, The Streisand Songbook, this show celebrates Linda Ronstadt's iconic songs from her early days like "Different Drum" and "Long Long Time" to pop and rock classics like "You're No Good" and "Desperado" to unforgettable classics from her three Nelson Riddle albums like "What's New" and "Am I Blue" to her iconic duets which Callaway will perform with her brilliant music director, Billy Stritch.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted and prolific artists. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She has a unique singing style that blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only living composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Callaway has shared the stage with great artists from many genres- George Shearing, Dizzy Gillespie, Stevie Wonder, Dr. John, Liza Minnelli, Betty Buckley, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Audra McDonald, Harvey Fierstein, Ramsey Lewis, Kurt Elling and Michael Feinstein.

Callaway's live performances showcase her warmth, spontaneous wit and passionate delivery of standards, jazz classics and originals. She is one of America's most gifted improvisers, taking words and phrases from her audiences and creating songs on the spot, whether alone at a piano or with a symphony orchestra. Ann has been a special guest performer with Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood and has been featured at many of the Carnegie Hall tributes.



For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($42.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.