North American Tour Of A BRONX TALE To Launch At Palace Theatre

NETworks Presentations announces the 2019-2020 North American Tour of A BRONX TALE will launch at the Palace Theater in Waterbury with performances October 22 through 24, starring 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani in the role of Lorenzo. Tickets may be purchased at the Box office by calling 203.346.2000, online at www.palacetheaterct.org or in person at100 East Main Street, Waterbury.

The new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater recently announced principal casting. In addition to CT native Fradiani, Jeff Brooks will appear as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina and George Vickers V as Tyrone.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016. A BRONX TALE opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3. The show ended its Broadway run on August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE, based on the original direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, will feature tour direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. The creative team also includes: Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Stewart/Whitley, Casting; and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off-Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

For tour dates and more, please visit bronxtalemusical.com.





