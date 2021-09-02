Almost Queen Comes to the Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre will welcome ALMOST QUEEN to the Main Stage on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 8:00 pm! Known as the most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves, ALMOST QUEEN delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, ALMOST QUEEN recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience!

"These guys are even better than the Queen that's out there touring." - Howard Stern. "Without a doubt, Almost Queen are probably the finest testimonial to Queen I have ever had the pleasure in seeing. If Freddie were alive today, he'd queue for tickets!" - Eric Cook, Demolition Records, UK.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

Photo Credit: Christopher Appoldt.