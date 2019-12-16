Adam Sandler Returns To Mohegan Sun Arena

Over the past 30 years, Adam Sandler, has enjoyed phenomenal success as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician. Sandler brings his 100% Fresher comedy act to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 20th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $99.00 and $79.00 and go on sale Friday, December 20th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, December 21st at 10:00am, subject to availability.

Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box office hits such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard and The Waterboy. His last films for Netflix include, The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and The Meyerowitz Stories. Sandler's most recent Netflix comedy, Murder Mystery, where he starred opposite Jennifer Aniston was viewed by over 70 million people. Sandler currently stars in the Safdie Bros. film, Uncut Gems. The role which has garnered Sandler multi-award nominations. Sandler recently wrapped Hubie Halloween comedy for Netflix.

Sandler has been on the road performing in front of live audiences in a sold-out tour over the last couple of years in the U.S. and Canada. 100% Fresh was released on Netflix last year and marked Sandler's first comedy special in twenty years. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler's critically acclaimed Netflix special, 100% Fresh: A Netflix Original Comedy Special. The album debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Comedy Albums following its first full week on the market.

As one of the world's most iconic comedians, Sandler has accumulated a plethora of accolades including eight People's Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards, six Kids Choice Awards, two Grammy nominations for "Comedy Album of the Year," a Golden Globe nomination for Punch-Drunk Love, a 2018 Critics Choice nomination for The Meyerowitz Stories, CinemaCon's 2014 "Male Star of the Year," the 2018 Webby Award for "Overall Achievement" for his Netflix films, and most recently, this year's Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series" (Saturday Night Live) and "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special" (100% Fresh).

Sandler's prolific film career includes starring roles in the Sony films Pixels for director Chris Columbus and the successful Hotel Transylvania franchise, where he lent his voice to 'Dracula.' Sandler also re-united for the third time with Drew Barrymore in Blended and starred in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. His other roles include, That's My Boy, Jack And Jill, Just Go With It, director Mike Binder's Reign O'er Me opposite Don Cheadle, and in the box-office hits Click, The Longest Yard, James L. Brooks' Spanglish, the romantic comedy 50 First Dates, Anger Management, and Sony's comedy, Zookeeper.

His other film credits include the Jason Reitman film Men, Women And Children, Tom McCarthy's The Cobbler, Universal's Funny People, written and directed by Judd Apatow and Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch-Drunk Love, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sandler's first brush with comedy came at age 17, with a performance at a Boston comedy club. From then on he was hooked, performing regularly in comedy clubs throughout the state, while earning a degree in Fine Arts from New York University. While performing stand up, he was spotted by Dennis Miller and recruited to join the Saturday Night Live team where he was a regular for five seasons. He also appeared on MTV's Remote Control, The Cosby Show, and various other television shows and films including Airheads, Coneheads and Mixed Nuts.

Sandler's production company Happy Madison Productions has gone on to become an almost self-contained mini studio being involved in all aspects of film production. Amongst its many films, Happy Madison has produced Blended, That's My Boy, Jack And Jill, Just Go With It, Click, The Benchwarmers, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, The House Bunny, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 and 2, Grown Ups 1 and 2, The Zookeeper, Pixels, and the recent Sandler films for Netflix, among others. Happy Madison's latest productions are Father Of The Year directed by Tyler Spindel and starring David Spade and Nat Faxon which was released on Netflix last year and The Wrong Missy also starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus which recently finished production in Hawaii.

On television, Happy Madison Productions has produced, Rules of Engagement which aired for six years, the hit ABC series The Goldbergs, the spin-off show Schooled and Imaginary Mary.

Sandler has also collaborated as a writer on the screenplays for The Ridiculous 6, Hotel Transylvania 1 and 2, Grown Ups 1 and 2, Jack And Jill, You Don't Mess With The Zohan, Little Nicky, Big Daddy, The Waterboy, Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, and executive produced Hotel Transylvania 1 and 2, The Longest Yard, Grandma's Boy, Anger Management, Mr. Deeds, Joe Dirt, Little Nicky, Big Daddy, and The Waterboy, among others.

Sandler's comedy albums on Warner Bros Records have gone multi-platinum. Collectively, they have sold more than six million copies to date.

Mohegan Sun Arena is now ranked consistently among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar and VenuesNow. Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently ranked among the top three "Arenas in the World for its Size" and top 15 in the "World for All Size Venues." The award - winning venue is the "#1 Casino Venue in the World," "#1 Social Media Venue in the World" and a seven - time national award - winner for "Arena of the Year." For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.





