Actor Ivory McKay Presents The MEMPHIS/SISTER ACT Experience Master Class

Playhouse on Park's education department, Playhouse Theatre Academy, is thrilled to welcome Ivory McKay for a Master Class on Monday, July 22 from 6:30-8:30pm at The 224 Ecospace!

All performers (ages 16 and up!) who have a vested interest in the performing arts are encouraged to attend this amazing class.

Join Ivory McKay in this exclusive Master Class as he focuses on performance, musicality and bringing versatility to each student's work. Two specific numbers will be used as tools for choreography and character study: "Underground" from the hit musical Memphis and "Spread Love" from the Broadway adaptation of Sister Act. The importance of diverse styles will promote confidence, spontaneity and critical thinking, allowing students to develop their own expression and identity! This class is good for all levels - Ivory promises a positive, joyful, and sweat-filled dance space!

Ivory McKay is originally from Michigan! Has lived in New York City for fourteen years and has been blessed to be a part of the Musical Theater World. Graduate of the University of Michigan with a B.A in Psychology, Ivory moved to Chicago for a couple of years and began his Musical Theater training. Joel Hall Studio, Homer Bryant and Lou Conte Studios were the places of Ivory's Ballet, Jazz and Tap training. Moved to NYC and has loved it! Favorite performances include Buzz Who in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (Madison Square Garden), Hello, Dolly! (Ensemble, National Tour Starring Sally Struthers), Judah in Joseph and the Amazing...(National Tour), and Radio City Christmas Spectacular Tours for six years and many Regional Theatres around the country!

The fee is $30 for one class, and $10 to observe. This class is part of a Summer Adult Master Class Series along with three other exciting classes. Register for all 4 for just $100 and save! For more information, or to register, visit the Education page at www.playhouseonpark.org, and download the registration form, or call 860-523-5900x10. The 224 Ecospace is located at 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You