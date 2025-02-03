ANNIE & More Set for The Sharon Playhouse 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Sharon Playhouse MainStage lineup kicks off with the foot-stomping musical hit Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, with direction and musical staging by Greg Santos (June 20-July 6); followed by the heartwarming, classic family musical, Annie by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan, directed by Artistic Director Carl Andress, with choreography by Krystyna Resavy and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson (July 26-August 10); next up is A.R. Gurney's uproarious comedy Sylvia, directed by Colin Hanlon (August 29-September 7); and ringing in the fall is thrilling whodunit The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Andrus Nichols (September 26-October 5). Casting will be announced at a later date. Casting by ARC, a prominent Broadway casting office, has been named the official casting agency for Sharon Playhouse. Duncan Stewart, CSA, and Kendra Lucas will spearhead.

The 2025 YouthStage lineup will include Sharon Playhouse Stars, Finding Nemo Jr., 101 Dalmatians Kids, a new original play for kids The Great Amusement Park Mystery by Michael Kevin Baldwin, an original musical revue by Ricky Oliver titled Kids Cabaret, and the debut of a new pre-professional program for 15-20 year-olds, The Launchpad Company, performing Once Upon a Mattress by Mary Rodgers, Marshall Barer, Jay Thompson, and Dean Fuller.

The Playhouse will celebrate the start of the 2025 "Season of Laughter, Legends, and Thrills" with its annual Spotlight Gala on Saturday, May 31, honoring Sharon Playhouse Board President, Emily Soell. The season will also feature a special benefit staged reading of Love Letters, A.R. Gurney's legendary play, on February 15 just in time for Valentine's weekend, starring Gretchen Mol and Campbell Scott. On September 12, the Playhouse will welcome back Charles Busch to star in a special staged reading of his hilarious comedy, Die, Mommie, Die!. The fifth annual presentation of Writers Playground, a ten-minute play festival of new works by local playwrights, will take place on September 18-19. The season will conclude with a soon-to-be named holiday title presented in December by the YouthStage Company.

"Get ready for an unforgettable 2025 season at the Sharon Playhouse! From our Spotlight Gala in May to our Holiday Youth Show in December, this MainStage season offers a vibrant mix of legendary music, captivating stories, and heart-pounding thrills. Whether you're laughing at a comedy, mesmerized by a classic, or on the edge of your seat with a thrilling mystery, there's truly something for everyone. We can't wait to share this incredible lineup with you!"

- Artistic Director, Carl Andress

The Sharon Playhouse is a professional, nonprofit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, while also serving as a teaching theater to encourage aspiring actors and other theater artists of all ages to develop their craft.

Comments