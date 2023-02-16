ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Live on stage from Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes comes a joyful, transformative theatrical event with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In All Things Equal - The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, audiences are taken on a journey over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes with the "notorious RBG".

It gives a sense of her life, its many trials and the challenges she faced as a wife, mother, champion of human rights and voice of reason for the country she loves.

"All Things Equal offers each theatregoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions," says Holmes.

"Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight." This award-winning one-woman show starring Michelle Azar will make its only Connecticut stop on its national tour at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series. Broadway World calls it "A must see...hilarious, emotional, and sometimes heartbreaking." Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visiting Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented!

In All Things Equal, Supreme Court Justice "RBG" welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school, being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer, fighting for women's rights in the 1970s before condescending all-male courts, and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world.

Called "an American treasure" by the Los Angeles Times, "brilliant" by the London Times, and "a true Renaissance man" by Newsweek, CBS Sunday Morning, Playbill magazine and scores of other publications and websites...mystery novelist-playwright-composer-arranger-screenwriter-conductor-singer-songwriter Rupert Holmes is the first person in theatrical history to solely win Tony awards as an author, a composer and a lyricist. He solely authored and composed the Broadway musical-comedy The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which won the Tony award for Best Musical and received a critically-acclaimed Broadway revival by the Roundabout Theater. He has arranged, conducted and written platinum recordings for Barbra Streisand, including her classic Lazy Afternoon album and his songs for the Golden Globe-winning, quadruple Platinum Billboard #1 LP score of A Star is Born. As a pop tunesmith, his work has been recorded by the leading vocalists of our time, from opera star Renée Fleming to pop star Britney Spears, from balladeer Barry Manilow to rapper Wyclef. Yet despite all the above, Holmes is still best known to the public as the singer-songwriter of several Billboard Top Ten hits, including his #1 multi‑platinum smash "Escape" aka "The Pina Colada Song".