ACT Of CT's Production Of NICKEL MINES Has Been Cancelled

ACT of CT has announced the cancellation of their upcoming production, Nickel Mines.

They have released the following statement:

To our ACT of CT patrons and supporters,

As you might know, we are deep in our rehearsal period for our next show, NICKEL MINES. Our talented cast, design team, crew and technicians have been working hard on this glorious and important new musical (they are on stage right now as I type this email). Just like all of our productions at ACT, our tech period begins at this point in the process and the show is set to open in just one week.

It is with great pain and deep regret that we must inform you that the production has been cancelled. This decision was made today (Thursday) at 2pm. While the cast/crew/ACT staff are devastated, the safety of our patrons and the health of our community must be the priority. Our town officials and local government are working hard on "next steps" for Ridgefield, and ACT must do our part in helping to contain this virus. This is a very sad and difficult day for us, but our town's health and safety must come first.

If you saw our last production (GODSPELL) or any of our shows for that matter, you know the quality and caliber of production that we are presenting here at ACT. Production costs are incredibly high. As you can imagine, the closure of NICKEL MINES represents a major financial loss for ACT; production expenses are upfront and are then off set by ticket sales. As we have already spent the majority of the show's budget, and there will be no ticket sales - you can imagine the "hit".

ACT is a non-profit theater and we rely on ticket sales for one half of our annual operating budget. Therefore, we are asking patrons who have already purchased tickets to NICKEL MINES to consider donating the cost of your tickets to ACT (as opposed to asking for a refund). ACT will provide you with a letter to use for tax purposes. Of course, if you would like a refund, we certainly understand and will provide that to you.

For anyone who does not hold tickets to NICKEL MINES, if you would like to donate to ACT, below is a link. Any amount helps. These are difficult days for all not for profits, so we understand if donating is not possible at this time.

We believe deeply in the power of theatre to bring communities together in the most difficult times. As always, we thank you for your support. We will all get through this and easier times are ahead! Be well everyone.

- Dan, Katie, Bryan and the entire ACT team





