ACT Of CT Presents Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook

ACT of CT will present a brand-new streamed production of SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook!

Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted.

This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories. You won't want to miss this heartwarming musical directed by ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine.

SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook, is available to stream from February 13 - 28 only. Click here to purchase tickets.