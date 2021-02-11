Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ACT Of CT Presents Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook

SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook, is available to stream from February 13 - 28 only.

Feb. 11, 2021  
ACT Of CT Presents Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook

ACT of CT will present a brand-new streamed production of SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook!

Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted.

This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories. You won't want to miss this heartwarming musical directed by ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine.

SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook, is available to stream from February 13 - 28 only. Click here to purchase tickets.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows
Photo Flash: Playhouse On Park Presents ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE From Noël Cowar Photo

Photo Flash: Playhouse On Park Presents ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE From Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES

Wesleyan Universitys Center For The Arts Announces Highlights Of 2021 Spring Season Photo

Wesleyan University's Center For The Arts Announces Highlights Of 2021 Spring Season

Pantochino Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Camps In Milford Photo

Pantochino Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Camps In Milford

Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE Photo

Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Greek National Opera Streams DON GIOVANNI
  • Greek National Opera Announces 2021 Lineup
  • Dot.on.the.Map Announces Industry Days
  • 100 Theatre Directors Come Together For The 'Marin Sorescu' National Theatre Craiova's THE HEKTOMERON