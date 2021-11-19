A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE Announced At The Ivoryton Playhouse

Spend the holidays with family at the Ivoryton Playhouse enjoying the sensational holiday revue A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE. This comical "Miniature Christmas Spectacular," written by James Hindman and Ray Roderick, opens December 2.

A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE takes a wry and knowing look at seasonal stress while celebrating the true essence of Christmas in hilarious and heartwarming ways.

This funny and contemporary show, beautifully directed by Brian Feehan, includes some of the best-loved Christmas songs ever written, including "Silver Bells," "The Christmas Song," "Frosty the Snowman," "Feliz Navidad," "Away in a Manger," "Silent Night," and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," along with so many other favorites. Jill Brunelle is the show's music director and pianist extraordinaire. Featured in the Ivoryton production is a stellar ensemble that includes Cory Candelet, Emma Flynn, Brian Michael Henry*, Adrianne Hicks*, and Corey Scheys.

Sets designed delightfully by Glenn Bassett; costumed quirkily by Elizabeth Saylor; lighting design by the incandescent Marcus Abbott; and sound designed with all the joys of the season by Tate R. Burmeister.

A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, December 2 and runs through Sunday, December 19, 2021. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm. There will be one Thursday matinee on December 2 at 2:00 pm and one Saturday matinee on December 4 at 2:00 pm.

The safety of our audience is our primary concern. We have socially distanced our capacity so that there are only 140 seats in the theatre for your comfort and protection.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, $25 for students and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860.767.7318. Tickets are not available online. Visit our website at http://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org for more information. (Group rates are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

*Denotes a member of Actors Equity

Because of socially distanced seating, we will only have 2 press seats available at each performance for the first two weeks. Please call Sue McCann at 860.767.7318 to reserve a seat.