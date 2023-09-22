12th Annual International Playwrights Festival Comes to the Warner in October

The Warner Theatre will present its 12th Annual International Playwrights Festival held in the Warner’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre October 13 & 14, 2023 at 8 pm. The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community, and our audiences. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

The festival is a two-night celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States, Canada, and Australia, as well as countries in Europe, Asia, and South America. Ten winners have been selected and one play will be invited to participate in the 2023 festival. This year’s winning plays and playwrights are:

Friday, October 13, 2023, 8 pm

Shelter In Comfort by Rex MacGregor (New Zealand)

The Corrector by Maximillion Gill (New York State)

Windfall by Charles Hertz (New Hampshire)

The Plan by Bara Swain (New York City)

Saturday, October 14, 2023, 8 pm

Permanent Ink by Charlene Donaghy(Connecticut)

One Wordy by Constance Marie (Florida)

Chef Surprise by David Graham (Georgia)

Ghost Light by Randall David Cook (New York City)

