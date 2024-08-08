WEST SIDE STORY to be Presented in Columbus in February 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The combined forces of four of Columbus’ leading arts organizations will bring a new production of WEST SIDE STORY to the Ohio Theatre Feb. 13-16, 2025. Experience the greatest score ever written, dynamic dance numbers that soar through the open air, and a love story for the ages.

Tickets, which start at $31.25, are on sale now and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

WEST SIDE STORY exploded onto Broadway in 1957 in a sensational storm of exuberant dance and wistful romance. It was a phenomenon that never faded, “an incandescent piece of work” (The New York Times). Embark on a journey through the gritty streets of 1950s New York City, where rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, clash in a fierce battle for dominance and survival. The score is punctuated with hits: “America,” “Tonight,” “Maria,” “I Feel Pretty,” and the enduring “Somewhere.”

This performance will be performed with Spanish and English captions.

“Combining the creative talents of some of the city’s leading performing arts organizations to offer this quintessential piece of American art is something we’re all highly anticipating,” CAPA President & CEO Chad Whittington said. “CAPA is proud to be a partner in providing this unique opportunity for our audiences.”

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring WEST SIDE STORY to life. This timeless masterpiece not only showcases the incredible talent of our artists and technicians but also allows us to engage deeply with our vibrant community. We can't wait to share this iconic story with our audience,” Julia Noulin-Mérat, General Director & CEO, Opera Columbus, said.

“BalletMet is excited to be a part of this project with some of our favorite collaborators. We can’t wait to welcome our community to such an incredible experience,” said Sue Porter, Executive Director, BalletMet.

“WEST SIDE STORY is a classic! I am very much looking forward to collaborating with our partners BalletMet, CAPA, and Opera Columbus. These types of projects make Columbus unique and exciting,” Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov, who will conduct the performances, said.

