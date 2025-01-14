The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio To Receive $10,0000 Challenge America Award From NEA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts for a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support the upcoming play, Fat Ham, which runs March 6-23 in Studio One at the Vern Riffe Center. The NEA will award 272 Challenge America awards nationwide totaling $2,720,000 as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants, with The Contemporary being one of only five nonprofit organizations in Ohio to receive this prestigious grant.

"The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country's vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio."

"We are deeply honored to receive this Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts," said Christy Farnbauch, Executive Director of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio. "This recognition affirms our commitment to producing bold, thought-provoking theatre that resonates with our community. We are excited to bring Fat Ham to life on our stage and grateful for the NEA's support in helping us share this dynamic story."

James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning and five-time Tony nominated Fat Ham is a witty take on Shakespeare's Hamlet where the only real death is the patriarchy. To be or not to be certainly is the question for Juicy, a young, queer Black man. Juicy grapples with identity, family, responsibility, and honesty as generations clash at a backyard barbecue, serving up all of the drama, wit, and existential angst of the Bard with a generous side of humor and heart. The play will be directed by David Glover who also directed ...So You Could've Held My Hand at The Contemporary in 2023.

Tickets for Fat Ham are $65.38 each, inclusive of fees, and can be purchased online at TheContemporaryOhio.org.

Preview shows are scheduled for Thursday, March 6 and Friday 7, at 7:30 p.m. The production will continue its run through March 23, with shows on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. The play runs for 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons 13 years of age and older.

The theatre will offer a Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) performance, sponsored by the Robert Weiler Company, on Friday, March 14. PWYW tickets may be purchased in advance by telephone (614-469-0939), in person at the CBUSArts ticket office (55 E. State St.), or at the venue starting two hours before showtime. The Contemporary also offers $20 student rush tickets to every performance. Tickets (one per student with a valid ID) are sold at the box office (77 S. High St., Fourth Floor) up to two hours before curtain and are subject to availability.

Patrons can enter the building from the High Street entrance or through the parking garage accessed from Front Street.

