The Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents the World Premiere of MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS

The Abbey Theater of Dublin, as part of its ongoing Virtual Theatre Project, will present the World Premiere production of Marie Regina: The Life of Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots, written and performed by Nikki Davis. The production will be streamed online on July 31, 2020 and August 1, 2020 at 8PM and on August 2, 2020 at 2PM. Tickets are $5 per household and are available HERE.

Mary Stuart was born in 1542 and became the Queen of Scotland when she was six days old. Much to the dismay of the Scottish nobility, their new ruler was a woman. Mary's turbulent life included three very different marriages, a constant pursuit of the English throne, and many abusive, ambitious men who utilized her position of power for their own political gain. She was accused of adultery and murder, unproven accusations that led to her forced abdication of the Scottish throne and her 19-year imprisonment in England. When Mary's involvement in an assassination plot against Queen Elizabeth I of England was discovered, she was put to death by beheading in 1587.

The Abbey Theater of Dublin's Joe Bishara said "We are honored to present the world premiere of this deconstruction of the life of Mary, Queen of Scots - the best known figure in Scotland's royal history. Her story provides ample drama, tragedy and romance - more dramatic than any legend."

"I've always had a fascination with historical women who were executed, assassinated, or murdered because they had exercised personal agency in a time when women were not supposed to have such power." said Nikki Davis. "Mary's voice was silenced in her own time and her story has continued to be manipulated for centuries because a scandalous woman always sells. This play is Mary's chance to silence the external, judgmental voices and to tell her own truth."

Nikki Davis (Writer and Performer) is an actor, writer, and historian who has performed in Columbus, OH for the past four years in such plays as Two Gentlemen of Verona (Silvia), The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Mairead), and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bottom). Nikki will be attending NYU Tisch School of the Arts in the fall pursing a MA in Performance Studies where she plans to focus her combined passions on evolving what she calls, "historical female solo performance theory." Nikki hopes to make theatre that gives a voice to silenced women of the past in order to embolden women today to speak up and let their stories be heard.

Joe Bishara (Director/Producer) has worked on over 200 theatrical productions at regional theatres across the United States as an award-winning Actor, Director, Producer and Theatre Educator. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin (Abbey Theater of Dublin) as well as the Founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre. Joe served as the coordinator for the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) Playwriting Fellowship Program from 2013-2019 and is a frequent guest clinician/director/instructor/lecturer for arts organizations, theatres and educational institutions across Ohio. He is a proud graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA) and an associate member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

