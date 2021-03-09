The Abbey Theater of Dublin Partners With State of The Arts Productions for SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

The Abbey Theater of Dublin is partnering with State of The Arts Productions to co-produce "Songs for a New World" - the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. In-person performances will run for two weeks at the Abbey Theater premiering at 8 p.m. on March 19 and 20. Then at 3 p.m. on March 21, and again at 8 p.m. from March 25 to 27.

Tickets are $15/person and are available online at tinyurl.com/rth6lhp, by calling 614.410.4550 or for purchase at the Dublin Community Recreation Center's (DCRC) welcome desk. This performance will follow the State of Ohio's COVID-19 protocols with physical distancing as part of the audience participation. Ticket sales are limited to 50 tickets for each performance to maintain reduced capacity. The performance will also be live streamed in multiple rooms through the DCRC.

"State of The Arts Productions (SoArtsPro), is elated to co-produce Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World with the Abbey Theater of Dublin. Although SoArtsPro has collaborated with other area theatre companies in Central Ohio, we are excited to partner with this impressive theatre that shares our commitment to diversity," said State of The Arts Productions Executive Director Gweldyn M. Edwards. "With the changes in our lives and facing a new normal, how appropriate that 'Songs For A New World,' under the direction of Joe Bishara; about having to make a choice ... or take a stand ... or turn around and go back, is the first show we have brought to the renowned Abbey Theater. It certainly won't be the last."

Introducing the talented cast and crew of "Songs For A New World."

Joe Bishara (Director/Producer) has worked on more than 200 theatrical productions at theatres across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin's Abbey Theater of Dublin, Founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre and the creative consultant for Evolution Theatre Company. Proud graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA) and an associate member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC). joe-bishara.com.

Bradley Johnson (Music Director) Bradley is a BFA graduate of Point Park University and previously served as the music director for two children's theatre programs in Manhattan. Most recently you may have seen his work at Weathervane Playhouse in Newark, Ohio, where he partnered with Joe Bishara (director) to produce "A Christmas Story" The Musical.

Becky Barger-Amato (Stage Manager) is a graduate from Capital University with her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Studies. Previous theatre experience includes working with CATCO, Gallery Players, CCT, Evolution Theatre Company, NPAC, PCT, LCP, Williamstown Theatre Festival and Weathervane Playhouse

Joenathan Banks (Man 1) has been a part of many theater companies such as Playhouse, Karmu and Mercury Theater Company. He's known for roles as Judas (Jesus Christ Superstar), Curtis Taylor, Jr. (Dreamgirls) and John Sage (Bubbling Brown Sugar).

Shauna Marie Davis (Woman 1) credits include: Sarah (Ragtime), Beneatha (A Raisin in the Sun), Phoebe (A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder) and Woman (Eubie!).

William Hafner (Man 2) is so happy to be a part of this project as Man 2! Mr. Hafner has been seen and heard around the Central Ohio theatre community as Harold Hill (Music Man), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) and Jean Valjean (LES MISERABLES),

Rachel Lucille (Woman 2) is a 2015 graduate of the AMDA Conservatory in NYC who now resides in Columbus, Ohio. Favorite roles include Diana (Next to Normal), Violet (Violet) and Janet (The Rocky Horror Show). You can find her work at rachellucille.com.

State of the Arts Productions is a proud recipient of the Greater Columbus Arts Council's inaugural Thrive grant. The Thrive program is intended to address disparities in inequitable funding and provides unrestricted funding and resources to arts organizations led by and serving people of color.

For more information about the "Songs For A New World" performance, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/Abbey-Theater. To learn more about State of The Arts Productions, visit soartspro.com.