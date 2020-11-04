THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Become Available For Columbus Audiences To Stream

CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Saturday, December 19, at 7 pm.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music, is available to stream for Columbus audiences this holiday season. The live capture, filmed as a part of a partnership with PBS, will allow recurring and new patrons to experience this beloved holiday tradition at home as theatres across the country remain closed.

CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Saturday, December 19, at 7 pm. Virtual tickets to this online concert are $25 and $55 and can be purchased here.

$25 General Admission: Patrons will receive an email with instructions on how to login to the performance on the day of the show.

$55 VIP: Patrons may watch the performance over a 48-hour window (following the initially scheduled time) and view a live, post-show conversation with the show's creators. VIP package also includes an autographed show poster.

Directed and choreographed by Olivier-nominated Jennifer Weber,a??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera?? is a unique and joyful event performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. The show is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with executive producer Eva Price and co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring our show to new audiences as well as to those who have made The Hip Hop Nutcracker a holiday tradition," said NJPAC Producer David Rodriguez. "This year, not only will audiences experience the magic of The Hip Hop Nutcracker but do so in their own homes."

"While I'm saddened we can't take The Hip Hop Nutcracker on the road this year, I'm thrilled we're able to find a way to bring this show to audiences around the country for the seventh consecutive season," says Executive Producer and Tony Award winner Eva Price. "This will be a holiday season unlike any other. I'm so glad we'll have this comforting, inspiring, and inclusive tradition to provide much-needed and well-earned joy."

Just likea??the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure, battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19tha??century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through this remixed and reimagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers ofa??The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

