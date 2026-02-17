A TASTE OF IRELAND to Bring Irish Dance Champions to New Philadelphia

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For those looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a special event, the global smash hit and one of the world's top Irish music and dance productions, A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, is coming to New Philadelphia for the holiday, 7:30pm, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State.

Promising an exhilarating celebration delivered with more than a pint of Irish wit, A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2026 world tour following a sensational West End debut in the U.K., a returning Off-Broadway engagement, and international performances in Australia and New Zealand. A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation includes a starry roster of international dance champions that explore and expand traditional Irish dance into something completely modern, mesmerizingly electric, and ridiculously fun.

Showcasing an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable outing of entertainment. Featuring classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” and others, the show's reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast, transporting audiences through Ireland's tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation offers audiences a spectacular look at current, active World Champions at the height of their athletic careers - dancers straight out of competition circuits and major international productions, focused on both preserving tradition and pushing it to its limits. The cast includes headliners Jess Miller (World Championship runner-up, former Lord of the Dance: Feet of the Flames), Callum O'Neill (World Champion, Ceili Dance World Champion, formerly of Riverdance), fiddle player Aisling Sage (member of Biird, supporting act on Ed Sheeran's tour; formerly of Lord of the Dance), among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of “craic,” creating a performance that has thrilled audiences across the globe with an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture, perfectly Celtic for this generation. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Facebook, the show combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance, while its world-class performers bring Ireland's stories to life on stage to create a memorable and dynamic show that bridges traditional and contemporary Irish art forms.

Directed and produced by Brent Pace (This is Not a Happy Room – Off-West End, A Taste of Ireland - Off-Broadway, West End), co-directed and produced by Ceili Moore (World Champion, Riverdance and Lord of the Dance artist), and with musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk), A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation unites a powerhouse creative team driving this bold reimagining of Irish theatrical performance.