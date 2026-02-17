Jason Bonham’s LED ZEPPELIN EVENING To Play Mershon Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jason Bonham will bring Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening to Mershon Auditorium on Friday, June 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Bonham, the son of John Bonham, has built a career both honoring his father’s legacy and performing with a wide range of artists. He previously joined Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant for Led Zeppelin’s 1988 appearance at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert and later performed with them at the band’s 2007 reunion at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert. That performance set a Guinness World Record for highest demand for tickets for one music concert and led to the release of the Celebration Day concert film and album.

Over the course of his career, Bonham has also performed with artists including Foreigner, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Rodgers and Sammy Hagar, and has led projects including Bonham, The Jason Bonham Band and Black Country Communion.

Since launching Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening in 2010, the show has toured extensively across the United States. The production features live renditions of Led Zeppelin songs accompanied by concert visuals and lighting design.

