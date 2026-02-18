BalletMet Will Present FOR THE LOVE OF DANCE at Davidson Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BalletMet will continue its 48th season with For the Love of Dance at the Davidson Theatre from March 20-28. The bold triple-bill will showcase three ballets choreographed by three different choreographers: Juanjo Arqués' Ignite, Alexei Ratmansky's Seven Sonatas, and BalletMet's own Leiland Charles, with Divide and Conquer.

“For the Love of Dance is a celebration of artistic range and creative voices,” said BalletMet's Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer. “Bringing three very different ballets by three amazing choreographers into one program lets audiences see how movement, music and design can come together in so many ways. From the elegance of Seven Sonatas, to the world premiere of Divide and Conquer, to the high-energy Ignite, each work has its own personality and shows the range of our company.”

Ratmansky's Seven Sonatas premiered in 2009 and is set to Domenico Scarlatti's piano sonatas. Ratmansky is a Russian Ukrainian-American choreographer and former ballet dancer. He created Seven Sonatas when he was an artist in residence for the American Ballet Theatre. The ballet features six dancers (three couples).

Divide and Conquer is a world premiere by BalletMet's own Leiland Charles. Charles is a current BalletMet company dancer and has choreographed for the company in the past. For Divide and Conquer, Charles worked with a fashion design class from Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) to create costume concepts for the ballet as part of the students' curriculum.

Ignite, choreographed by Juanjo Arqués, takes the work of British painter William Turner's, The Burning of the Houses of Lords and Commons, as the main source of inspiration. Representing the flames that devoured the government buildings, the dancers wear yellow, orange and red silk.

Tickets for For the Love of Dance are now on sale and range from $40.65 to $85.80 before fees. All tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at www.balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848.