Review: THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY at Southern Theatre

After a performance of THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY at the Southern Theatre on Feb. 10, a octogenarian fan blocked the path of Brendan Jacob Smith, who plays Art Garfunkel, from getting to the autograph table.

“You are probably too young to have seen Simon and Garfunkel,” he said. “I just want to tell you. You nailed him, everything from the way he sang to the way he stood.”

Perhaps there is no greater compliment for Smith and Jonah Bobo (who plays Paul Simon). The problem with most tribute bands is this. They either try too hard to sound like the band but they don’t look like the band or they try too hard to look like the band but can’t match them musically. The worst are the ones who seem to get lost in the goofy wigs and trippy outfits as they try to convince the audience they ARE the band.

Bobo and Smith are a truly rare combination. They look and play the part to perfection, but they never lose a sense of who they are. The two offer a history lesson in the careers and the impact of Simon and Garfunkel, and yet they told the duo’s story as outsiders with great reverence for their subject.

“We were told in high school, ‘Man, you two look like Simon and Garfunkel,’” Smith said to the nearly sold out audience at the 933-seat concert hall. “So, we figured we’d better start learning their music.”

Like Simon and Garfunkel, who met during an elementary school production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND, Smith and Bobo were high school chums, who spent lunch breaks harmonizing with each other. The two’s vocals are so intertwined it is hard to tell which voice belongs to whom. One of the best moments in the show is when Bobo begins a few stanzas of a solo version of “I am a Rock” and then Smith joins him on stage. The two never missed a beat.

Also helping propel the story is a spectacular four piece band of Marc Encabo (keyboards and percussion), Billy Harrington (drums), Jay Hemphill (bass), Joshua Vasquez (guitar). Not only do the four add a supporting sound to Bobo and Smith, the quartet also helped advance the story with the two singers are not present.

When the two break apart after 1971, Smith and Bobo leave the stage, the four-person band provides an instrumental track of Simon’s post band solo hits (“50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “You Can Call Me Al”) while the video screen shows what was happening in the lives of the duo leading to the historic reunion concert in Central Park. (Fun fact: right after the pair broke up, Garfunkel taught high school math before starting work as an actor.)

Smith and Bobo imitated the pair’s fashion sense throughout the show, going from Simon’s shirt and tie and Garfunkel’s vested ensemble to the turtleneck era to the suits and t-shirt eon. They had the mannerism down, with Smith standing with his hands in pockets and lost in the moment stare and Bobo brought Simon’s goofy, playful energy to the show. Smith’s solo on “A Bridge Over Troubled Waters” is one of the highlights of the set.

If you knew very little about the duo, the show retraces Simon and Garfunkel’s twisted path to the top of the pop charts from the first as the act of Tom and Jerry, an Everly brothers’ clone to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

After playing “Hey, Schoolgirl,” a sugary pop confection, Bobo told the audience, “Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard it. Nobody else did either.”

What was interesting about THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY was not only what was happening on the stage but what was going on behind them. The musical utilizes a movie screen to illustrate what Bobo and Smith are singing about. Pairing “Scarborough Fair” and footage from the Vietnam War was bone-chilling. A trippy collage of images conveyed the chemically induced nature of “Feelin’ Groovy.”

The only criticism is that the show doesn’t delve into what led to the break-up. It chooses to focus on the body of work rather than the soap opera that went along with it. Bobo and Smith find a way to present Simon and Garfunkel’s music without the pretense and pretension of being the two singers but with respect for what they accomplished.

And that should be enough to keep fans, both young and old, feelin’ groovy.

