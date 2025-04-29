THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Comes to Short North Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Short North Stage will end their season with a big winner! The Drowsy Chaperone is the winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score and is a loving send-up of the Golden Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

The Man in Chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins! Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre. Don't miss this hilariously good time! Performances are May 8 - June 1, 2025, Thursday thru Saturday performances at 7pm and Saturday and Sunday performances at 2pm.

