Shadowbox Live to Host Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration

Shadowbox Live has been named the host venue for the Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable (DBA Theatre Roundtable) Annual Celebration. The celebration will take place on May 15, 2022 at 7 PM. Theatre Roundtable is a Columbus-based consortium of community, educational, and professional theatre companies that exists to further the performing arts in Ohio.

"After a one-year hiatus, Theatre Roundtable is excited to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the artists, organizations, productions, and theatrical initiatives that were produced in 2020 and 2021," Theatre Roundtable President Joe Bishara said.

In lieu of Production awards, Theatre Roundtable will be presenting five (5) citations:

Theatre Educator Citation: An individual or organization who has made a significant contribution to theatre education opportunities available to students K-12 within a school system or in after-school programs or activities.

Emerging Leader Citation: An individual who has had a significant, positive effect in helping theatre flourish through leadership, innovation, creativity, and/or investment.

Collaboration Citation: A for-profit or non-profit business or entity that has offered current, creative, and innovative support to one or more arts organizations.

Theatre Innovation Citation: An award presented to an innovative arts and cultural project or initiative that helped provide relief to others in the community.

Harold Citation: Presented to an individual or entity for significant individual or organizational achievement.

Shadowbox Live is located at 503 S Front St. # 260 Columbus, OH 43215.

There is a $15 fee to attend the celebration. Payment can be made online at https://square.link/u/qL510Jw1.

Theatre Roundtable is committed to the belief that knowledge of, and participation in, the theatre arts is central to human existence. The Roundtable acts as a lobbyist, promotes cooperation among local theatre, encourages the development of theatre-in-education, fosters theatrical diversity, works to expand the general theatre-going population, and endorses the development of professional standards. For more information, go to www.theatre-roundtable.org