﻿Shadowbox Live Heats Up for Spring with New Sketch Comedy and Music Show, KISS AND TELL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shadowbox Live (SBX) will present a brand-new sketch comedy and music show, Kiss and Tell, this Spring and Summer at their theater in the Brewery District. Kiss and Tell will open April 3-4 and continue on most Saturdays through Aug. 30.

Kiss and Tell's sketches will take a hilarious peek into the funny, awkward, and steamy side of relationships that proves some stories are too good not to share. Music featured will include songs from Genesis, Lake Street Drive, Sarah McLaughlin, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Hozier, Journey, and more.

“Our writing team has nailed the Kiss and Tell theme making it a great night of naughty fun for couples, or a fun and unique night out with friends,” said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live's producing director. “And the music—we have so many hits from so many different eras that there's truly something for everyone.”

Kiss and Tell opens Thursday, April 3 and Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. Continues on most Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 30

To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

Comments