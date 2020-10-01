Renaissance Theatre Brings CABARET to the Stage
The theatre will be seated to 25% capacity.
Mansfield News Journal has reported that The Renaissance Theatre is bringing Cabaret to the stage, performing for an audience filled to 25% capacity.
Read the full story HERE.
Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 2, 3, 9 and 10; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11.
"It was always sort of a political commentary show," director Ryan Shealy said. "No matter when it's performed, it's seemed to work."
Matti-Lynn Chrisman, who plays Sally in the production shared:
"Getting to perform again in any capacity is very, very fulfilling,"
Leiah Lewis who plays Cabaret's Master of Ceremonies shared: "I'm tired. My voice is not used to performing anymore," the Columbus resident said. "It's been nice to get back to my comfort zone."
