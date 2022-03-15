Photos: Mount Vernon Arts Consortium Welcomes KISS Star Ace Frehley

The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium welcomed Ace Frehley, the original KISS guitarist and R&R Hall of Fame inductee on March 11, 2022 to the Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Upcoming shows include Amy Grant on Thursday, April 7th; Kevin Nealon on Thursday, June 16th; and Aureum: An Aerial and Acrobatic Adventure Tale. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.mvac.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer