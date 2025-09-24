Photos: MAKE 'EM LAUGH at Olentangy Orange High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olentangy Orange High School will present MAKE 'EM LAUGH! by Emmy nominee Jason Odell Williams, a new comedy that blends elements of classic sitcoms with theatrical farce. Check out photos of the production.

The play follows a budding writer who suddenly finds themselves trapped inside a sitcom multiverse, navigating the tropes of television favorites while searching for a way out.

The production draws inspiration from Noises Off, Pleasantville, and iconic series including Friends, Seinfeld, Will & Grace, and The Golden Girls. Performances will take place September 25 and 27 at 7 p.m., and September 28 at 2 p.m. at Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer



MAKE 'EM LAUGH

