Photos: Inside Short North Stage's ROCK OF AGES OPENING NIGHT GALA

Rock of Ages performs July 21- August 14, 2022!

Jul. 27, 2022 Â 

Short North Stage celebrated their opening night with a Head Banger's Ball after the performance where patrons, cast, crew, and creatives were able to rock out together!

ROCK OF AGES - Created by Chris D'Arienzo, Music by Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more. July 21- August 14, 2022

Short North Stage opens its 2022-23 Season with the epic rock musical ROCK OF AGES. It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing and longs for small-town girl Sherrie who is new to Hollywood with stars in her eyes. However, the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip - and themselves - before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Whitesnake and more hold the answer. Come join the party this summer! We know you wanna rock!

Get your tickets today at www.cbusarts.com or call 614-469-0939. Single tickets, student rush tickets,pay what you can tickets, and season subscriptions available. Showtimes are 7pm Thursdays through Saturdays and 2pm Sundays July 21 - August 14. Learn more at www.shortnorthstage.org.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

July 27, 2022

