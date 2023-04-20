Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Worthington Community Theatre's After Dark brings you the hauntingly beautiful musical, Dogfight. Dogfight takes audiences on a romantic and heartbreaking theatrical journey that stays with you long after the performance.

It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion. Studded with impressive songs, an unexpected love affair and a genuine and charming soul, Dogfight is a perfect way to spend your evening or afternoon. Worthington Community Theatre is happy to bring you this heartfelt musical by such a talented cast and crew. We look forward to spending some time with you as we take a little trip back in history.

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Book by Peter Duchan, Directed by Sean Bennett, Cast includes, Eddie Birdlace - Brady Brennan, Bernstein - Shane Davis, Rose Fenny - Cayla Kass, Boland - Ryan Burkhart, Marcy - Francesca DiFrancesco, Fector - Drew Moore, Stevens - David Dennis, Gibbs - Paul Filippelli, Mama - Angela DiCocco, Lounge Singer - Michael Gallaugher, Ruth - Emily Harmon, Suzette - Chloe Garret, Donna - Sydney Lally,

Performances are April 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 @ 8PM and April 23 and 30 @ 3PM at MadLab, 227 N 3rd St. Columbus, OH 43215. For Tickets Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer