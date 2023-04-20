Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Dogfight will run from April 21 - 30, 2023

Apr. 20, 2023  

Worthington Community Theatre's After Dark brings you the hauntingly beautiful musical, Dogfight. Dogfight takes audiences on a romantic and heartbreaking theatrical journey that stays with you long after the performance.

It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion. Studded with impressive songs, an unexpected love affair and a genuine and charming soul, Dogfight is a perfect way to spend your evening or afternoon. Worthington Community Theatre is happy to bring you this heartfelt musical by such a talented cast and crew. We look forward to spending some time with you as we take a little trip back in history.

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Book by Peter Duchan, Directed by Sean Bennett, Cast includes, Eddie Birdlace - Brady Brennan, Bernstein - Shane Davis, Rose Fenny - Cayla Kass, Boland - Ryan Burkhart, Marcy - Francesca DiFrancesco, Fector - Drew Moore, Stevens - David Dennis, Gibbs - Paul Filippelli, Mama - Angela DiCocco, Lounge Singer - Michael Gallaugher, Ruth - Emily Harmon, Suzette - Chloe Garret, Donna - Sydney Lally,

Performances are April 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 @ 8PM and April 23 and 30 @ 3PM at MadLab, 227 N 3rd St. Columbus, OH 43215. For Tickets Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT




Opera Columbus Annual Cooper-Bing Competition Announces Finalists Photo
Opera Columbus' Annual Cooper-Bing Competition Announces Finalists
Opera Columbus' internationally renowned Cooper-Bing Competition has announced the five finalists and judges for its 39th annual event, hosted by Classical 101/WOSU's Christopher Purdy.
Review: AINT TOO PROUD at the Ohio Theatre - A Sensational Celebration of Motown and Broth Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Ohio Theatre - A Sensational Celebration of Motown and Brotherhood
AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations, came rolling into the Ohio Theatre with explosive energy, incredible talent, phenomenal voices, dashing costumes, and Tony-Award winning choreography that had Columbus up on their feet. This sensational production, brilliantly directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo (the same dynamite duo who also brought you JERSEY BOYS), expertly tells the story of The Temptations through the eyes of its only remaining member, Otis Williams, from the early beginnings and struggles to the present day. Featuring a brilliant mix of their smashing Motown hits, each song is cleverly woven into the storyline to create smooth and flawless transitions throughout their extraordinary journey.
Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatres CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition! Photo
Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!
The New Albany High School Theatre Department presents as its spring play, Clue: On Stage - High School Edition! as its fall musical.
CATCO To Make Special Announcement At 2023-2024 Season Announcement Reception Photo
CATCO To Make Special Announcement At 2023-2024 Season Announcement Reception
CATCO will announce their 2023-2024 season and share a special announcement about the organization's future at the Season Announcement Reception on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30pm.

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!
April 19, 2023

The New Albany High School Theatre Department presents as its spring play, Clue: On Stage - High School Edition! as its fall musical.
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium's AN EVENING WITH MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVESPhotos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium's AN EVENING WITH MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES
April 15, 2023

Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy-winner, and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives came to perform at the Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon, Ohio on April 8th, 2023. Marty Stuart is an American country and bluegrass music singer, songwriter, and musician. Active since 1968, Stuart initially toured with Lester Flatt, and then in Johnny Cash's road band before beginning work as a solo artist in the early 1980s. Upcoming shows include The Reagan Years Dance Party on Friday, October 20th along with many other co-productions with local organizations. For more info or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.mvac.org.
Photos: First Look At The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company's LIE, CHEAT & GENUFLECTPhotos: First Look At The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company's LIE, CHEAT & GENUFLECT
April 14, 2023

After nearly 14 years to the day, Alcove favorites Ian Ernsberger and Aaron Moreland are back together as the Buckle Brothers in Lie, Cheat, and Genuflect. See photos from the production.
Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's FROZEN JR.Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's FROZEN JR.
April 13, 2023

New Albany Middle School Theatre Department will bring Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage with Frozen Jr., April 14-16,2023, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. Based on the Disney Film written by Jennifer Lee, Frozen Jr., is a story of love, and acceptance between sisters. The show features the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, and follows the emotional relationship and journey between Princess Anna and Elsa. Watch as the two discover their powerful bond of sisterhood. Loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is a show for all ages. New Albany Middle School will present Frozen Jr. to be performed Friday, Apr. 14, 2023 at 7 pm. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 $10 tickets available at https://www.cbusarts.com/
Photos: First look at Aethereal Jest Arts Council's Community Theatre Triple Feature - Volume OnePhotos: First look at Aethereal Jest Arts Council's Community Theatre Triple Feature - Volume One
March 23, 2023

This production functions as a mini-theatre festival and is comprised of three one-act plays with two fifteen-minute intermissions. Co-directed by Brian A. Palmer and Bethany Schoeff, Performances run March 24 - April 2, 2023 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.aetherealjest.com/community-theatre-triple-feature---volume-one.html
share