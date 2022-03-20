Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's BARE: A POP OPERA

Bare: A Pop Opera, is a coming-of-age rock musical. The story focuses on a group of high school students at a private Catholic boarding school facing issues of sexuality, identity, and the future. As they struggle to come to terms with who they are, and who the world thinks they should be, they seek answers from their Church, their friends, and ultimately, from within themselves. Bare is a provocative, fresh, and utterly honest look at the dangers of baring your soul, and the consequences of continuing to hide.

Music: Damon Intrabartolo, Lyrics: Jon Hartmere, Jr, Playwrights: Damon Intrabartolo, Jon Hartmere, Jr, Directed by Damon Barnett, Music Director: Thom Ogilvie, Choreographer: Tonya Kraner. Cast includes, Jason - Ryan Bernstein, Peter - Shane Davis, Ivy - Christina Ward, Matt - Matt Newbright, Nadia - Cayla Kass, Lucas - Lorenzo McKeever, Claire - Jodi Moriak, Sister Chantelle - Alicia Hoffman, Priest - Michael Gallaugher, Tanya - Deryn Kraner, Kyra - Anita McFarren, Diane - Rachel Cagle, Rory - Lydia Fyle, Zach - Brian Baker, Alan - Scott Clay, Maya - Nichole Meredith, Marie - Ashton Brammer.

Performances are March 18, 19, 25, and 26 @ 8PM and March 20 and 27 @ 3PM at MadLab, 227 N 3rd St. Columbus, OH 43215. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.madlab.net/tickets.html

Take an inside look at the production below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer