Photos: First look at Wagnalls Community Theatre's PUFFS

Puffs is the story of Wayne Hopkins: a regular boy who finds out he's a wizard and goes to school in England where he makes two best friends and has adventures. This perhaps sounds familiar. But, Wayne is sorted as a Puff, he and the other Puffs simply want to learn how to be wizards and avoid attacks by evil wizards. This show is rated PG13. Audience is encouraged to wear costumes as we will have a costume contest! Cash bar for those over 21 years of age.

Written by Matt Cox, Directed by Joe Werstak, the Cast includes: Nikki Snyder, Alex Dutton, Tyler Howard, Sam Myers, April Adams, Sarah Applegate, Julie Cecutti, Scott Gottliebson, Tyler Hall, Gail Matos, Madi Ryan, Keilyn Snell, Stewart Stebelton, Jamie Thacker, Trinity Yeomans, Bethany Ziegler, and Wave Wilkerson.

Performances run May 13 thru May 15, 2022 at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 East Columbus St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://wagnalls.ticketleap.com/puffs/dates

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer