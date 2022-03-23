Photos: First look at Red Herring Theater Company's DANCING LESSONS

In this slightly offbeat and somewhat romantic comedy, Ever, a brilliant young professor with Asperger's syndrome, seeks dancing lessons with his talented, yet cranky neighbor, Senga, a Broadway dancer. However, as she recovers from a serious leg injury that may stop her dancing career permanently, Ever and Senga's relationship unfolds in both conventional and unconventional ways. Both are caught off-guard by their discoveries as they help one another re-examine their beliefs around self-perception, purpose, and connection while opening up a future of new possibilities.

Written by Mark St. Germain, Directed by Nancy Shelton Williams, the Cast includes: Jordan Davis Turner, and Scott Douglas Wilson.

Performances run March 24 thru April 10, 202, are at Red Herring, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.redherringtheater.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer