Photos: First look at Red Herring Productions' THE CHILDREN

"Nuclear scientists reunite after a nuclear disaster after not seeing each other for 38 years. The characters of Lucy Kirkwood's play confront lost love, infidelity, ageism, and mortality in this gripping drama."

Written by Lucy Kirkwood and Directed by Michael Herring, the cast includes: Josie Merkle, Nancy Skaggs, and Harold Yarborough.

In-person audiences Aug 26th - Sep. 12th, 2021. Live-streamed & in-person Aug. 26th. Performances are at Red Herring, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer