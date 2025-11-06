Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers what life would have been like if he had never existed one fateful Christmas Eve. Five actors perform the dozens of characters in the radio play as well as produce the sound effects.

Adapted by Joe Landry, Based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern. Director: Rosemary Cullison, Stage Manager/ SFX Foley: Mitch Dustin. The CAST: Doug Martin: Freddy Filmore - Playing Announcer, Clarence, Peter Bailey, Mr. Welch, Harry Bailey, Sam Wainright, Charlie, Tommy, Mark Cullison: Jake Laurents - Playing George Bailey, Jacqueline Fisher: Sally Applewhite - Playing Mary Bailey, Carol Hayward: Lana Sherwood - Playing Violet Bick, Janie, Zuzu, Ruth Bailey, Rose Bailey, Mrs. Hatch, Mr. Thompson, Sadie Vance, Matilda, Mark Miller: Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood - Playing Joseph, Bert, Pete, Man at Bank, Horace the Teller, Man at Martini’s, Dr. Campbell, Ed, Binky, Mike Wintering: Jerry Collins - Playing Old Man Gower, Henry Potter, Billy Bailey, Old Man Collins, Bridge Keeper, Ernie, Schultz, Martini, Nick.

Performances run Nov. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, & 22, @ 8:00pm, Nov. 13 & 20, @ 7:30pm, Nov. 9, 16 & 23, @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/134753

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer