Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CINDERELLA

For Kids, By Kids

Sep. 26, 2022  

This version of the classic tale of Cinderella, her wicked step sisters and a glass slipper is an immersive theatre experience, emphasizing audience participation. The Fairy Godmother needs help from the audience because she is out of practice and not at all certain her magic is going to work properly. Cinderella's slipper is tried on audience members, who are also consulted on various matters pertaining to the story. And of course, this play reveals the timeless message of love prevailing over all adversity as Cinderella and the Prince ultimately live happily ever after.

Performances run Sept 23 - Oct 2, 2022 at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

