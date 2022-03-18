Photos: First look at CATCO's HEAD OVER HEELS

The hits of The Go-Gos fuel a non-stop joyride in this lively new musical Entertainment Weekly calls "a giddy neon anthem of acceptance." Set in the kingdom of Arcadia, Head Over Heels offers a fresh update on Sir Phillip Sidney's classic romance, The Arcadia, challenging the boundaries of gender, class and social institutions and exuberantly celebrating love and gender in all of its forms. The royal family and court take an outrageous journey to save their kingdom, only to discover "the beat" lies within each of them. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Songs by: The Go-Go's, Adapted By: James Magruder, Based Upon: The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, Conceived & Original Book By: Jeff Whitty, Directed By: Leda Hoffman, Music Director/Costume Designer: Que Jones, Set Designer: Dan Gray, Choreographer: Lorii Wallace, Cast includes: Basilus - Luke Bovenizer, Dametas - Liam Cronin, Mopsa - Sha Lemar Davis, Pythio - Caleb Mikayla Robinson, Musidorius - Brian Gray, Gynecia - Kendra Lucas, Pamela - Jordan (Jo) Shafer, and Philoclea - Summit J Starr.

CATCO Head Over Heels performs March 17 - April 3, 2022, in Studio One at the Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.catco.org/2021-22/head-over-heels/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer