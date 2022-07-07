Photos: First Look at the Cast of QUEEN MARGARET at the Actors' Theatre of Columbus

The Actors' Theatre of Columbus is presenting William Shakespeare's Queen Margaret, adapted by Jeanie O'Hare, directed by Philip J. Hickman, July 21 - August 14, 2022 at the Schiller Park Amphitheatre.

Queen Margaret is a new adaptation of William Shakespeare's Henry VI plays, focusing on the life and story of Queen Margaret of Anjou, one of history's most influential women. The play is a simmering blend of romance, betrayal, and rebellion told with wit and power. The story unfolds as Margaret grows from a young queen bound by the constraints of tradition to the ruling force in the War of the Roses, protecting her son in a chaotic time of political strife and providing a future for her nation.