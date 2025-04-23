Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE ELEPHANT MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Elephant Man is based on the life of John Merrick, who lived in London during the latter part of the nineteenth century. A horribly deformed young man â€“ the victim of rare skin and bone diseases â€“ he becomes the star freak attraction in traveling sideshows. Â Found abandoned and helpless, he is admitted to Londonâ€™s prestigious Whitechapel Hospital. Under the care of celebrated young physician Frederick Treves, Merrick is introduced to London society and slowly evolves from an object of pity to an urbane and witty favorite of the aristocracy and literati, only to be denied his ultimate dream â€“ to become a man like any other.Â

By Bernard Pomerance, Directed by Douglas C Shaffer, Cast: John Merrick - E Scott Harve, Fredrick Treves - Kyle Andrew, Mrs. Kendal - Joyce Patrone,Â Carr Gomm - Thom Gall, The Bishop - Stephen Hanna, Ross - Mark Tomsic, Nurse Sandwich/Princess Alexandra - Raia Hirsch, Snork/Conductor - Josiah Idley, Lord Jim/Porter - Elijah Payne, Duchess - Angela Denchik Preuter.Â

Performances are April 24 - 26, 2024 at 8pm and April 27, 2025 at 3:00pm at Columbus Dance Theatre,Â 592 E Main St Columbus OH 43215. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 online, Tickets are available at www.pacecolumbus.com/reservations

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:Â Jerri Shafer

Comments