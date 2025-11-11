Photos: First Look at PETER/WENDY at Jonathan Alder High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In this lyrical, atmospheric interpretation of Peter Pan, Jeremy Bloom strips the familiar story down to its emotional essence. Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the magical world of Neverland, where she joins his adventures with Tinker Bell, Tiger Lily, and the menacing Captain Hook. A low-tech, inventive adaptation that pays homage to the darker themes of J. M. Barrie's original, Peter/Wendy will mesmerize audiences of all ages.

By Jeremy Bloom, Director - Daniel Rodriguez Hijo, Cast Members: Peter Pan - Haydn Gregory, Wendy Darling - Sofia McCabe, A Lost Boy - Averie Rhoades, A Lost Boy - Giuliana Dellapina, A Lost Boy - Hailey Duke, The Tiger Lily - Allie Moran, Tinker Bell - Beth Robirds, Mrs. Darling - Hailey Neeley, Mr. Darling - Sam Waugh, A Mermaid - Ruthie Sebestyen, A Mermaid - Caroline Kerr, Captain Hook - Makenzie Karasek, Mr. Smee - Kegen Wolf.

Performances run Nov. 13, 15 @ 7pm, Nov. 16 @ 2:00pm, at Jonathan Alder High School, 9200 US-42 N, Plain City, OH 43064. For more information visit: https://www.alder.k12.oh.us/o/jahs

Check out photos from the production below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer