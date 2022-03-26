Photos: First Look at Off The Lake's Production of HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL

Based on the classic 1989 film, Heathers takes place in Westerburg High School is ruled by shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing queen bees: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. Misfit Veronica Sawyer, nerd turned popular girl by the trio, rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under. The show features a book, lyrics, and music by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe.

Heathers the Musical performances run March 24, 25, 26, April 1, 2 at 7 pm and March 27, April 3 at 2pm in the Lawrence Tower ballroom, 328 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. Tickets will be available at the door in Lawrence Tower. We will be collecting donations for our service partner, Kaleidoscope Youth Center, with a suggested donation of $1 or a canned good.

The cast features Eva Scherrer as Veronica, Ian Delaney as JD, Sophie Stiltner as Heather Chandler, Lexi Moore as Heather Duke, Taylor Litofsky as Heather MacNamara, Emma Edwardson as Martha, Ryan Scott as Kurt, Johnny Kushan as Ram, Bill Wendling as Ram's Dad/Big Bud/Coach Ripper, Ben Veres as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan, and Isabella Audia as Ms.Fleming/Veronica's Mom.

Hailey Donatelli is the Veronica Understudy, Ben Veres is the JD Understudy, Taylor Perline is the Heather Chandler Understudy, Christine Monsour is the Heather Duke Understudy, Sydney Webb is the Heather MacNamara Understudy, Kam McCluer is the Martha Understudy, Enweani Okaro is the Kurt/Ram Understudy, Garrett Folts is Kurt/Ram's Dad Understudy, and Kam McCluer is Ms.Fleming/Veronica's Mom Understudy.

Featured Ensemble members include Zach Shafer as the Beleaguered Geek, JD Mooney as the Preppy Stud, Jack Degenhart as the New Wave Girl, Joelle Odoguardi as the Stoner Chick, Taylor Perline as the Young Republicanette, and Enweani Okaro as the Hipster Dork.

The Production Staff is as follows:

Musical Director: Katie Harvey, Stage Manager: Anna Fischer, Music Director: Mattie Elliott, Choreographer: Asina Marietta, Pit Director: Caleb Campbell, Crew Manager: Matt Schwamberger, Artistic Designer: Sarah Skilling, Musical Tech Director: Brooke Werner

The musical crew includes Jasmine Reed, Alyssa Chambers, Rebecca Irmen, Deidre Payne, Matt Walburn, Liz Vukovic, Christin Carmichael, Emma Smith, Emily Newman, Drew Harvey, Alex Rito, Sophie Feldman, Megan Haggerty, Julia Severa, Hannah Rees, Valencia Nguyen, Olga Alvianskaia, Adam Defendiefer, Francesca Piscitello, Lillian McClure, Declan Adhami, Ethan Potoczak, and Tabitha Straub.

Dance Core includes Courtney Hammonds, JD Mooney, Hailey Donatelli, Alyssa Rodriguez. The ensemble features Hailey Donatelli, Christine Monsour, Sydney Webb, Kam McCluer, Garrett Folts, Hayden Smith, Maggie Smith, Jennah Beavers, Courtney Hammonds, Alyssa Rodriguez, and Annie Ratanapan.

Off the Lake is the only student run, service based theatre organization at The Ohio State University. The cast and crew hopes to see you there for a night of great theatre for a great cause!

Photo Credits: Jerri Shafer