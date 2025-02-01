Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Bexley Middle School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Cast: Castle: Babette: Rosie Kalush, Beast: Max Zytcer, Chip: Ollie Ross, Cogsworth: Tucker Pitts, Lumiere: George Marzich, Madame De La Grande Bouche: Abby Sullivan-Kight, Mrs. Potts: Penny Kopans, Narrator 2: Mikaila Blanski, Narrator 3: Phinn Pitts, Old Beggar Woman/Enchantress: Elana Hardesty, Prince: William Reichard, Castle Chorus: Mikaila Blanski, Eloise Bryant, Nat Carey, Myella Davis, Adleigh Deegan, Edward Fahey, Coco Gentry, Tessa Goodman, Elana Hardesty, Corwin Hickman-Filipow, Penelope Hickman-Filipow, Ayah Jallaq, Luka Krempels, Kaylie Macneil, Phinn Pitts, Alaina Porter, William Reichard, Erin Riley, Stella Rogers, Avery Stamm, Jax Tate, Sydney Theile, Vivian Theile, Charlotte Tigner, Marlea Tom, Abby Watts, Ezra Weiner

Village: Aristocratic Lady: Emery Kandawalla, Baker: Tal Ben-David, Belle: Ellie Zupnick, Bookseller: Brody Shankle, Candle Seller: Brielle Jones, Egg Seller: Azure Scott, Fishmonger: Jackson Barden, Gaston: Isaak Olsheski, Hatseller: Daniel Orensten, Lady with Baby: Samantha White, Lady with Cane: Violet Eshelbrenner, Lefou: Leo Abrams, Les Filles 1: Lily Turkovich, Les Filles 2: Gavi Zelkowicz, Les Filles 3: London Mays, Maurice: Ari Feinberg, Milkmaid: Charlotte Beam, Monsieur D’Arque: Maya Hernandez-Romito, Narrator 1: Clara Ulman, Narrator 4: Lydia Camboni, Sausage Curl Girl: Claire Fether, Shepherd Boy: Henry Schick, Villager 1: Lucy Malphurs, Villager 2: Preston Mack, Villager 3: Eleanor Robbins

Village Chorus: Everest Bricker, Lydia Camboni, Shea Daily, Hattie Dunstan, Ruby Gardner, Kate Grischkan, Evie Jackson, Vivien Luckshaw, Ellie McNally, Mia Shankle, Carly Seelig, Clara Ulman, Eleanor Walker

Enchanted Objects: Mikalia Blanski, Eloise Bryant, Nat Carey, Adleigh Deegan, Edward Fahey, Tessa Goodman, Elana Hardesty, Corwin Hickman-Filipow, Penelope Hickman-Filipow, Luka Krempels, Kaylie Macneil, Phinn Pitts, William Reichard, Erin Riley, Stella Rogers, Avery Stamm, Sydney Theile, Vivian Theile, Charlotte Tigner, Marlea Tom, Abby Watts, Ezra Weiner

Wolves: Eloise Bryant, Tessa Goodman, Elana Hardesty, Luka Krempels, Daniel Orensten, Alaina Porter, Erin Riley, Avery Stamm, Jax Tate, Sydney Theile, Vivian Theile

Performances run Thursday, January 30 thru Friday, February 7th at Schottenstein Theater, (Bexley High School Theater) 326 S. Cassingham Rd, Bexley OH 43209. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://bexleytheatrearts.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

