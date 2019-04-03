Photo Flash: First Look at Actors' Theatre Of Columbus BEOWULF (AND THE BARD)

Apr. 3, 2019  

"If worship even of a star had some meaning in it, how much more might that of a Hero! Worship of a Hero is transcendent admiration of a Great Man. I say great men are still admirable; I say there is, at bottom, nothing else admirable!"

So frothed Thomas Carlyle; but do the heroes we love earn the love we give? That is the central question of Barzdukas and Bartlett's Beowulf (and the Bard), the world premiere tongue-in-cheek comedy. This new play is a funny, satiric, family-friendly take on the oldest English epic of all, Beowulf.

Full show information: http://theactorstheatre.org/2019-season/beowulf/

Photo Credit: Jenna Messer

John Quigley, Christina Yoho, and David Harewood

Christina Yoho, David Harewood, John Quigley, and Scott Clay

John Quigley, Scott Clay, and Jabari Johnson

John Quigley and Christina Yoho

Christina Yoho with, from left to right, Jabari Johnson, Scott Clay, David Harewood, and John Quigley



