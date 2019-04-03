Photo Flash: First Look at Actors' Theatre Of Columbus BEOWULF (AND THE BARD)

"If worship even of a star had some meaning in it, how much more might that of a Hero! Worship of a Hero is transcendent admiration of a Great Man. I say great men are still admirable; I say there is, at bottom, nothing else admirable!"



So frothed Thomas Carlyle; but do the heroes we love earn the love we give? That is the central question of Barzdukas and Bartlett's Beowulf (and the Bard), the world premiere tongue-in-cheek comedy. This new play is a funny, satiric, family-friendly take on the oldest English epic of all, Beowulf.

Full show information: http://theactorstheatre.org/2019-season/beowulf/

Photo Credit: Jenna Messer





