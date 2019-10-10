Photo Coverage: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's BIG FISH

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater-for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

Directed by Damon Barnett, the cast includes: Edward Bloom: David Boley, Will Bloom: Chris Bullwinkle, Young Will: Oliver Bernstein, Sandra Bloom: Jodi Weibel, Josephine Bloom: Shelby Hamrick, Amos Calloway: Dan Hildebrand, Karl the Giant: Tim Cremean, The Witch: Deirdre Gillen, Don Price: Jarrod Hay, Zacky Price: David Cremean, Young Jenny Hill: Courtney Werner, Older Jenny Hill: Ann Bostic, Mermaid/Big Fish: Carli Werner, Dr. Bennet: Emma Church, Alabama Lamb 1 (Dance Captain): Jess Ohler, Alabama Lamb 2: Victoria Aukerman. Ensemble: Kirk Shaw, Nathan Stelts, Bram Fulk, Veronica Tuttle, Cameron Wilson, Ally Brickner, Ariana Bush, Stacey Barrett, Kam McCluer.

Performances are October 10th thru the 20th, 2019 and will be held at the Wigwam Theater (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest, Pickerington, OH 43147). For ticket call the box office at 614-508-0036 or you can purchase tickets online at pctshows.com.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories