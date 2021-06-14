Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

Mortimer Brewster is living a happy life! He has a steady job at a prominent New York newspaper, he's just become engaged, and he gets to visit his sweet spinster aunts to announce the engagement. Mortimer always knew that his family had a bit of a mad gene -- his brother believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt and his great-grandfather used to scalp Indians for pleasure -- but his world is turned upside down when he realizes that his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years! When Mortimer's maniacal brother, Jonathan. (who strangely now resembles Boris Karloff) returns on the night that the aunts were planning to bury the newest victim, Mortimer must rally to help his aunts and protect his fiancé -- all while trying to keep his own sanity as well. An uproarious farce on plays involving murder, Arsenic and Old Lace has become a favorite amongst regional theatres throughout America.

Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring is Directed by Douglas C. Shaffer, Set Designer Scott A. Jones. The cast includes: Abby Brewster - Beth Nuzum Cronenweth, Reverend Harper - Kevin Doll, Teddy Brewster - Alexander Thomas, Officer Brophy - Maxwell Muir, Officer Klein - Nathan Uhrman, Martha Brewster - Joyce Leahy, Elaine Harper - Anita McFarren, Mortimer Brewster - Kyle Andrew, Mr Gibbs - Stephen Hanna, Jonathan Brewster - Weston McAloney, Dr Einstein - Steve Stumphauzer, Officer O'Hara - Donnie Lockwood, Lt Rooney - Kevin Doll, and Mr Witherspoon - Stephen Hanna.

Performances are Streaming Live & in-person Live from June 11th thru 13th and Streaming on Demand June 18th thru 20th at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer