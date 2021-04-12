Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre's ROMANCE,NOMANCE! A SLIGHTLY ROMANTIC COMEDY

Looking for love? So are two Gangsters, a Sailor, and a young woman with man hands. Intrigued? Make plans to watch our original one-act play "Romance, Nomance!" A Slightly Romantic Comedy. Running time is 45 minutes. Streaming on YouTube April 16-18, 2021.

Romance, Nomance! A Slightly Romantic Comedy is presented by arrangement with Ohio University Lancaster Theatre. Video Production Services provided by Jerri and Mike Shafer Photography. Original artwork designed by Ethan Mauger.

Streaming show dates/times: Friday, April 16, 7:00 P.M., Saturday, April 17, 7:00 P.M., and Sunday, April 18, 2:00 P.M. You can purchase streaming tickets here: https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre

Produced by Ohio University Lancaster & A. Victor Jones, Directed By A. Victor Jones. Written by Sam Beaulieu, Keala Cline, Katie Maccabee, Sarah O'Dell, Orion Carter, Emma Clement, Ethan Mauger, Erica Thacker. Original Music Composed by Adam Dominick. Lighting Designer Dale Harris. Technical Crew Abby Reeves & Jeff Dupler. Theatre Assistants Emma Clement & Ethan Mauger. Cast (in order of Appearance): Jonathan/Tommy - Ethan Mauger, Michael/Jarod - Orion Carter, Waitress - Faith Kaylor, Bethony/Lola - Katie Maccabee, Sam/Rose - Emma Clement, Stevie/Abby - Sarah O'Dell, Layla/Anais - Keala Cline, Harry/Toni - Sam Beaulieu, Gladys/Lilly - Erica Theacker.

Romance, Nomance! A slightly romantic comedy is rated PG-13. Due to adult content, some material may not be suitable for all audiences. Warning: This production contains a starter pistol.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer