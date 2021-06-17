Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre's VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM

Features a series of vignettes that deals with the lives of two eponymous immortal vampire lesbians, a creature known as The Succubus who is also known as La Condessa or Magda Legerdemaine, and the virgin-turned-vampire who becomes known as Madelaine Astarte and Madelaine Andrews. The two are locked in eternal, if comic, antagonism after surviving the downfall of the mythical Biblical city in question. Particular conflict occurs when both women arrive in 1920s/1930s Broadway and Hollywood and masquerade as silent film stars. A final scene in Las Vegas in the 1980s sees them finally reach a truce.

Directed by Jeb Bigelow, the cast includes: Ashley Woodard as Oatsie Carewe, Cody Schmid as Ali/P.J., Derek Gulley as Hujar/Zak, Baylee Sheets as Renee Vein/Tracy, Britt Kline as The Succubus/LaConesa, Michael Ruehrmund as Etienne/Danny, Scott Douglas Wilson as King Carlisle, and Marc Phillips as The Virgin/Madeleine Astarte.

Performances run June 17th thru the 26th, 2020 at MadLab, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus, OH 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer